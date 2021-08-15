Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,983.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.89 or 0.06863083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $684.81 or 0.01489244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00387964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00161989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00573699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00369043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00308446 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

