Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 3.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.52. 32,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,600,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIDE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.