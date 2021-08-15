Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 186,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 263,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

