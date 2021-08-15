Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Critical Analysis

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lucira Health and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Lucira Health currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $143.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics -288.47% -33.89% -25.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Intellia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,374.23 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.62 Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 196.92 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -64.75

Lucira Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Intellia Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

