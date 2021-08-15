Luis A. Muller Buys 3,200 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

