Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,429,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $78.64 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

