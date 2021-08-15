Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,211. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

