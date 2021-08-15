Lumos Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of LUMO opened at $7.83 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.