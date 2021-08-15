Lumos Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.
Shares of LUMO opened at $7.83 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
