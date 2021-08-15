M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MHO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

MHO opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

