M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.81 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MHO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
MHO opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after acquiring an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 274.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.