MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.05 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00009687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $1.65 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00136168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00156888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,169.77 or 0.99912541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.45 or 0.00865151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

