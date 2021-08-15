MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,599 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,599 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

