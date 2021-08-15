MAI Capital Management Has $265,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.