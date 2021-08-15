MAI Capital Management Has $301,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

