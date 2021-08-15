MAI Capital Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 154.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

