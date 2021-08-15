MAI Capital Management Purchases 141 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.