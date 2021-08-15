MAI Capital Management Sells 27,854 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,854 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Tricida worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of $203.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

