Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Financial Review

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maison Luxe and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maison Luxe and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40

IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $108.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maison Luxe and IHS Markit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.11 $870.70 million $2.32 51.53

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

