MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 435,141 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

