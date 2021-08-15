Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI opened at $57.70 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

