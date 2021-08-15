Marc J. Rowan Sells 906 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.48 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Athene by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

