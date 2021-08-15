Marino Stram & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.39 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

