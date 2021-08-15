Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
