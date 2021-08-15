Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

