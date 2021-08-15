Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $152.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

