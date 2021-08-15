Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0496 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $773,618.73 and approximately $1,386.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,777.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.56 or 0.06882330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.65 or 0.01480303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00387314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.15 or 0.00581392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00370414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00310527 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

