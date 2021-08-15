Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 15,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 809,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,695. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

