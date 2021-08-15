Matryx Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $36,475.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matryx has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

MTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

