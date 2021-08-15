MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector peform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

TSE MAV opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

