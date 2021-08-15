Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Peter Pond Sells 6,028 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maximus stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

