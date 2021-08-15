Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

