MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $59,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $50.10 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $343,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,966 shares of company stock worth $11,912,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.