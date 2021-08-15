Mears Group (LON:MER) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.57) on Thursday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £217.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.