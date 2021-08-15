Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). 186,360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 124,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £211.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

In other news, insider Stuart Quin purchased 19,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

