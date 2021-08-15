Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

