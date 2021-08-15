Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $130,059.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00155753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.88 or 1.00041001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00881128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.71 or 0.06971299 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,276,973 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

