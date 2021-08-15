Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $278.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,775 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $567,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

