Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

