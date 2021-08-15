Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Up 35.7% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $205,277.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.71 or 0.06881017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00159898 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,817,890 coins and its circulating supply is 78,817,792 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

