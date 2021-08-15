MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.63.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.