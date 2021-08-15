MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.63.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
