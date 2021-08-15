Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.0% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $292.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

