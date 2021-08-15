MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 2.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $753.78 and last traded at $740.95. Approximately 4,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 889,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $720.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

