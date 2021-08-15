MICT (MICT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

MICT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. MICT has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MICT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

