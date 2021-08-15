Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $36,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,013,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 311,690 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

NYSE YETI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

