Millennium Management LLC Purchases 407,915 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 662.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Antares Pharma worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $100,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

