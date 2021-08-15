Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Midwest worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Midwest during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Midwest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDWT opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27. Midwest Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

