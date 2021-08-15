Millennium Management LLC Sells 19,295 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,745 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Peabody Energy worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTU opened at $13.44 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

A number of research firms have commented on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

