Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRA opened at $76.26 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $119.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

