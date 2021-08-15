Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,364 shares of company stock valued at $11,161,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

