Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells $1,023,979.31 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Mimecast by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mimecast by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mimecast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

