Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $292,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

