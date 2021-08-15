Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.